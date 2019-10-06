Maxine Waters: ‘I Am Disgusted’ With ‘Spineless’ Trump Supporters In Senate

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters said that she feels “disgusted” by Republican senators who aren’t ready to impeach President Donald Trump during an appearance on MSNBC Sunday.

“I believe that in the final analysis that there are more people who care about the security of this country than the president,” Rep. Waters said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

“The president is all about himself. Now, if you want to know something, I am disgusted with those spineless members of the Senate who don’t have the guts to stand up for this country. Many of them have defined themselves as patriotic. They’re not patriotic,” she continued. “They are spineless and they’re not willing to step up and do what needs to be done in recognizing the danger of this president.”

“They’re willing to harm our country, and so, I want all of the American population to understand who is in that Senate, what they’re doing, whether or not they want them to remain there if, in fact, they don’t come forward,” Waters said.

Later in the interview, the 81-year-old doubled down, saying that she doesn’t respect lawmakers who aren’t standing up to Trump over the latest drama surrounding the Ukraine scandal.

“I have no respect for any senator, any member of Congress, who is not willing to put themselves on the line for this country,” she said.

Waters has repeatedly called for the impeachment of Trump as well as Vice President Mike Pence. Despite the Mueller report finding no evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia, the California congresswoman is still holding out hope that more evidence of collusion will emerge soon. (RELATED: Maxine Waters Doubles Down On Harassing Trump Officials In Public)

She also called for Trump to be imprisoned and put in “solitary confinement” last week.