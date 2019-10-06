‘Chairman Schiff Caused Himself A Lot Of Problems’: CNN Guest Criticizes Grandstanding Democrats

CNN guest Linda Chavez criticized House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff during a CNN panel Sunday, saying that he had “caused himself a lot of problems” with regard to impeachment hearings.

Chavez, who was a Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee during the Nixon impeachment hearings, was responding to “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper’s question about how impeachment could potentially impact the Democrats.

“I do believe, because I was in Judiciary Committee at the time and during the Nixon impeachment, it could hurt the Democrats — depending on how they play it,” Chavez explained. (RELATED: Beto Is ‘Playing Right Into President Trump’s Hands’: CNN Panel Scrambles To Say We Do Need Walls)

Chavez went on to note that, during the Nixon hearings, a professional had been brought in to ask the questions and really get to the bottom of things. “One of the things that I think is really dangerous is if you have a bunch of Democrats who want to see their face on cable television and decide to give speeches,” Chavez added. “And this is what they’ve done so far in the hearings all year.”

“You cannot have people grandstanding, and Chairman Schiff caused himself a lot of problems by his behavior during the first hearing,” she concluded.

Tapper cut in then, referencing the recent hearing with acting National Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire, in which Schiff opened with a fabricated “parody” version of the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“But it isn’t just that. It’s about everybody trying to hog the camera. This is not about face time on television, this is about something very serious and our Constitution,” Chavez said.