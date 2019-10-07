Bella Thorne Turns 22 Years Old

Oct. 8 is Bella Thorne’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of her best looks.

Bella Thorne is an American actress and singer born in Florida. Her began her career young as a model. Thorne began her acting career small in 2003 with a sidelines fan role in the film “Stuck On You.” She appeared in several TV series including “The O.C.” and “Entourage.”

Her first major TV role came in 2007 when she landed the role of Margaux Darling in “Dirty Sexy Money.” In 2008, she starred alongside Taylor Lautner and Christian Slater in the film “My Own Worst Enemy.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Will Receive A Pornhub Award For Her First Porno)

She became a household name when she grabbed the lead role in the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up.” Thorne starred as Cece Jones and shared the spotlight with actress Zendaya.

Since then, she has appeared in several films including “Blended,” “Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” and “The DUFF.”

Most recently, Thorne partnered with Pornhub to direct her first X-rated film “Him & Her.”

Check out her photos below: