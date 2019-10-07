Editorial

‘I’ve Been Called A Nazi’: Black Conservatives Open Up About The Hate They Receive From The Left For Supporting Trump

Stephanie Hamill Video Columnist

Leftists always claim their the ‘tolerant’ ones, but we are once again learning that’s hogwash.

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill spoke with conservatives who attended the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House hosted by Turning Point USA on Friday and it turns out these young people have received a lot of hate from those who don’t agree with their politics. (RELATED: Trump Stopped Cold When A Black Supporter Asked To Pray For Him — What She Did Next Floored The Room.)

“I had never been called a coon, or a house n-word, or a slave until I decided I was going to support this president,” said Angela Stanton-King.

Some attendees also opened up about losing friends and frayed family relationships because of their support for President Donald Trump.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!