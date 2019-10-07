Report: Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Secretly Welcomed Third Child Over Summer

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reportedly welcomed the arrival of their third child over the summer.

The 32-year-old actress gave birth nearly two months ago, according to Fox News in a piece published Saturday. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

As of Monday, there is still no comment yet from the “Gossip Girl” star or her 42-year-old husband, the “Deadpool” star, confirming or denying the reports. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

A source told US Weekly that the baby is now “two months old,” but no other information was given as to whether Lively gave birth to a little boy or girl.

It comes after the “Green Latern” star revealed back in May that she and Reynolds were once again expecting after giving birth to two daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2.

The couple first tied the knot in 2012 and keep their private life mostly out of the spotlight, per Yahoo.

In a 2016 interview, Lively talked about motherhood and having a family.

“All my eggs are in one basket, and that’s my family,” the actress told Marie Claire. “That’s where my heart is. That’s where my everything is. That’s the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited.”

In an appearance in 2018, Reynolds joked on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” about how fatherhood has changed him.

“I love it,” the actor explained. “It’s really kind of made me a better person, I think. I sort of miss being horrible. It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, two kids. I think of blinking right now as tiny little breaks all day, but it’s the dream. It’s the best, they’re my buddies. I love it.”