Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin Gets Booed After Announcing Support For Impeachment

Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin received a cold welcome from her constituents last week after she gave her support for an impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump.

Slotkin and six other freshman Democrats wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post late last month announcing support for an impeachment inquiry over Trump’s now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The call prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch an official impeachment inquiry after months of pressure from her caucus.(RELATED: Adam Schiff Accuses Trump Of ‘Mafia-Like Shakedown’ Of Ukrainian President)

“Myself and six other members of the freshman class in Congress, all former military or former CIA, wrote a joint op-ed and came out in support of an impeachment inquiry,” Slotkin said during a town hall. “And I wanted you to know from me — I wanted you to know from me.”

Slotkin’s comments were greeted with mostly boos and a smattering of cheers. At one point, a constituent told Slotkin that the freshman congresswoman lost her support when she turned against the president. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

WATCH:

“When you fell of the cliff for me was when you joined the coup against our president,” the woman said.

Another man ripped Slotkin and Democrats for rushing to impeach Trump.

“What’s the rush with the impeachment?” the man asked. “Impeachment is a serious thing. This would be only the fourth president in history to be impeached. And to try to impeach him on something like this is really stretching it.”

Slotkin represents a district which Trump won by 4% in 2016, and she is expected to be a top 2020 target for Republicans as they aim to take back the House.