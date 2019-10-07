Donald Trump Jr. Has Just One Wish This Christmas — And It’s All About 2020

Donald Trump Jr. announced Monday that he had just one Christmas wish going into this holiday season: Hillary Clinton on the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential ticket.

The president’s son tweeted a Rasmussen poll that showed the 2016 nominee as “neck-and-neck” with the incumbent President Donald Trump in a potential 2020 matchup, adding his own comment, “All I want for Christmas is for Hillary to run again.”

All I want for Christmas is for Hillary to run again. https://t.co/n7uogAfLkN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 7, 2019

Despite Clinton’s repeated claims to the contrary, there has still been speculation that, should a strong candidate fail to emerge in the Democratic primary, Clinton might step in and run against Trump again. (RELATED: Check Out What Hillary’s Been Up To)

Even Democratic California Sen. (and presidential candidate) Kamala Harris’ mentor, Willie Brown, has called for Clinton to return to the ring, suggesting she is the only Democrat who could actually win against Trump.

Her name has worked its way into a number of polls as well.

Odds to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination (Bovada): Elizabeth Warren EVEN

Joe Biden +350

Andrew Yang +1000

Pete Buttigieg +1000

Bernie Sanders +1200

Kamala Harris +1400

Hillary Clinton +1600

Tulsi Gabbard +3300

Beto O’Rourke +5000 pic.twitter.com/yOnrT8ONi6 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) October 4, 2019

Recent appearances related to her latest book release have also helped to fuel that speculation.

Hillary Clinton on 2020: “Democrats have to do two things at once: They have to do the impeachment in a thoughtful, deliberative, serious way and they have to do a campaign that talks about why it would be better for Americans when it comes to … whatever the issue might be.” pic.twitter.com/RD7XLMGlwZ — The View (@TheView) October 5, 2019

Question: I know she’s promoting a new book (which is why she’s back doing interviews)…but do you think Hillary Clinton just might be toying with the idea of running for President again? Is the timing all just coincidental? https://t.co/kEQPkahXR1 — Jenna Lee (@JennaLeeUSA) October 6, 2019

The president, in contrast to his son, made it clear in a Sunday tweet that he would like to face former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 general election.