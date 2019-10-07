Elton John Claims He Once Saw The Queen Jokingly Slap Her Nephew: ‘Don’t Argue With Me, I’m The Queen’

Musician Elton John claimed he once saw Queen Elizabeth II playfully slap her nephew, Viscount Linley.

The slap reportedly came after the Queen asked Linley to check on his sick sister, according to a report published Monday by Buzzfeed.

John recounted the moment in his new autobiography, “Me.” He claimed the incident occurred during a royal party he attended. The Queen asked her nephew to check on his sister who had become ill during the party.

When Linley “tried to fob her off,” John recalled the Queen “lightly slapped” her nephew.

“Don’t argue with me, I am the Queen!” he recalled her saying. (RELATED: Prince Harry Sues British Tabloids For Allegedly Hacking His Phone, Stealing Voicemails)

“That seemed to do the trick,” John wrote about the incident. “As [Viscount Linley] left, [the Queen] saw me staring at her, gave me a wink and walked off.”

The “I’m Still Standing” singer used the moment to show that Queen Elizabeth II “could be hilarious.”

The musician also recounted the time he was scheduled to perform at Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party.

A disco was held before the performance and because the Queen was going to be in attendance, John claimed the music was turned down so low as to not cause “any offence to the royal sensibilities.”