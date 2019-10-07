Fall Is Here: Be Prepared For Autumn Leaves With Our Recommended Leaf blowers

Autumn officially arrived on September 23, but we continued to have a little more summer weather. The last few days we’ve seen rain and some chillier days. Welcome to fall! Along with cooler temperatures, the leaves are starting to change and drop from the trees. Guess what that means? It’s time to get out your leaf blowers. If you don’t have one, or if it’s time for an upgrade, I have a few recommendations at different price points.

1. Amazon’s Choice for backpack leaf blowers is the Husqvarna 150BT, 50.2cc 2-Cycle 434 CFM 251 MPH Professional 2-Cycle Gas Backpack Leaf Blower.

The powerful tool features 434 CFM air volume and 251 MPH air velocity with a variable sped throttle and cruise control for easier handling. It also contains an X-Torq engine design that increases fuel efficiency by 20% yet reduces harmful reduces emissions by 60%. The Backpack leaf blower weighs 22.5 pounds. Reviewers give it a 4.2 out of 5-star rating. Comments include “fantastic,” “so good, it seems impossible,” and “not too much for an average woman to carry.” This high-end tool sells for $294.94, which includes free shipping and Amazon support to all customers. Backpack leaf blowers provide additional power and air speed to make it easier to clear leaves, sand, gravel and other debris. While they weigh more than lighter handheld units, they include ergonomic harnesses to spread the weight. This reduces fatigue and strain on the user’s back, arms and hands.

2.The LiTHELi 40V 480CFM 92MPH Cordless Leaf Blower with Brushless Motor comes with a 2.5AH battery and charger. The 40V lithium-Ion cordless axial fan blower delivers gas-like performance via a 550W brushless motor engineered for reduced vibration and longer run times. This hand-held yard tool has a push-button start, no pull cords, and no harmful fumes. The lightweight item weighs only 5.84 pounds and is noticeably quieter than gas-powered leaf blowers. The turbo function is supported by a soft-grip handle, and a variable speed dial for ease of handling. Reviewers give the product a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. It lists for $199.99, but Amazon has it reduced by 20% off just in time for the season. The sale price is $159.99 and includes an additional 15% off coupon and free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

3.If you are looking for a best-selling leaf blower at a fraction of the price, you may want to consider the WORX WG520 Turbine 600 Electric Leaf Blower. The electric-corded leaf blower has over 1,700 Amazon reviews, and the tool maintains a 4.7 out of 5-star rating. Additionally, it is fourth best-selling leaf blower overall, across all price points. It normally retails for $59.99, but Amazon has it priced to sell now for only $46.12. The WORX blower is a light 6.4 pounds making it easy to control with single hand usage. It also includes a variable speed hyper stream nozzle with dynamic airflow design for maximum performance. Plus, the turbine fan technology delivers forceful, high capacity air volume for a clean-up process that is twice as fast as many professional gas blowers. Worx offers a 3-year limited manufacturer’s warranty. Multiple reviewers state this “is the one of the most powerful handheld electric blowers available.” Others remark that it is “amazing,” and a “great blower for an amazing price.”

Check out these best sellers and other leaf blowers on Amazon. Get yours today and next weekend’s yard work will seem a little more fun. Plus, if your chores take less time, you have more time for football!

