Hailey Bieber Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Her Lace Wedding Gown

Hailey Bieber hands down won the day Monday when she finally gave us all a look at her jaw-dropping lace wedding gown.

The 22-year-old supermodel looked absolutely incredible as she posed for one of the stunning black-and-white shots wearing the off-the-shoulder sheer gown with an extremely long veil that actually had the message “‘Till Death Do Us Part’ engraved in the material as she kissed husband Justin Bieber.(RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

She didn’t explain much about the amazing photos from their ceremony last Monday and Hailey captioned one of them simply, “Last Monday was the most special day of my life.” (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

Next to one of the post she wrote her wedding date, “9.30.19.”

All three of the photos have since gone viral with more than 1.3 million likes.

A short time later, the “Baby” hitmaker got in on the fun and shared a few more pictures from the happy couple’s special day.

As previously reported, the Bieber’s said their “I Do’s” again, this time, surrounded by a star-studded group of family and friends last week at the Montage Palmetto Bluffs in South Carolina.

It was the second time the two made their relationship official after first tying the knot at a secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse one year earlier.