Do People Think Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian Business Dealings Deserve To Be Looked Into?

The Daily Caller News Foundation hit the streets of D.C. to ask people what they thought of Donald Trump Jr. working for a Ukrainian oil company.

Of course, it’s actually Hunter Biden who worked for the Ukrainian Burisma Holdings until earlier this year.

If people think President Donald Trump’s son’s fictional foreign business dealings should be looked into, do they think Hunter Biden’s very real business dealings deserve to be looked into? Watch to find out!

Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out on our content!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH below for our latest hits:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Expert Advice On How To Dress For Court! Courtesy of Roger Stone

Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall!

This Man was Arrested for Praying and Anointing At The White House

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

How Many Times Did The Democrats Say “Trump” In the CNN Debate?

These People ROAST Trump only to find out it was Obama!

We Asked People In DC If They Believe That Wearing a Make America Great Again Hat Was Racist

Chilling Stories Straight From The Border!