Ilhan Omar: Trump’s Syria Withdrawal Is Going To ‘Reward’ ISIS And Iran

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said in a tweet Monday that President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of American forces from Northern Syria is going to “reward” Iran and ISIS.

“Trump’s move will not put an end to endless wars. What it *will* do is reward Russia, Iran, and ISIS,” Rep. Omar said.

“He’s not leading us toward peace. He’s showing the world that his political interests are more important than reliable leadership and keeping our commitments to our allies.”

The Minnesota congresswoman’s sentiments are echoed by an unlikely ally—Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

During an appearance on Fox News Monday, Graham slammed the Trump administration’s decision, saying, “If I’m an ISIS fighter I have got a second lease on life.”

“So to those who think ISIS has been defeated, you will soon see. And to Turkey, you’ve destroyed the relationship, what little you had, with the U.S. Congress, and I will do everything I can to sanction Turkey’s military and their economy if they step one foot into Syria.”

Omar has previously criticized the president on foreign policy issues. In September, she knocked Trump for his handling of a potential meeting with the Taliban at Camp David.

Recently, Omar explained that Trump was scared of her because of her “beautiful” identity.

“I think for me he is terrified by the fact that I sit on the intersectionality of many identities that he really despises—a woman, an immigrant, Muslim, refugee, and Punjabi in one beautiful package,” she said during an interview with TBS’ Samantha Bee. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar: Trump Will Do Anything To ‘Impoverish Black And Brown People’)