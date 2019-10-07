Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Hilarie Burton Announce They Finally Got Married ‘For Real’

TV stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton have officially tied the knot.

The couple was thought to have gotten married back in 2014, but the “One Tree Hill” star announced the pair actually tied the knot over the weekend, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Burton shared a photo of the her and Morgan embracing, featuring her beautiful white wedding gown.

“This past weekend was the best of my entire life,” she captioned the photo. “There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real.” (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Wife Lauren Hashian Shares Stunning Wedding Day Photos)

“From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband,” she continued. “Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad.”

Morgan shared another photo from the special day of the two looking out over the city.

“I’d say words… but there aren’t any,” he captioned the photo. “Mrs Morgan…. I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. Xojd.”

The couple reportedly began dating back in 2009.