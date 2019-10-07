Kanye West Is Back And Liberals Won’t Like It

Kanye West is back and he is talking hot topics: God and politics. West has made headlines over the past two weeks for a series of announcements including that he will no longer make secular music. He’s also announced the upcoming release of his new film and album, “Jesus Is King,” and, as of this past Sunday, talking politics for the first time in a few months.

The rapper, producer, and fashion extraordinaire was in Salt Lake City, Utah, headlining one of his Sunday Services, when he said “Abraham Lincoln was [in] the Whig party. That’s the Republican party—that freed slaves.” He continues on to talk about the terrors of social media, criminal justice reform and Jesus. Watch this video and let us know what you think! (RELATED: Report: Kanye West Walking Away From Secular Music, Only Going To Do Gospel Music Now)

