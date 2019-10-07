Acting DHS Chief Kevin McAleenan Heckled Off Stage By Immigration Activists

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan tried to deliver a speech at Georgetown University Monday, but opted to walk out after immigration protesters repeatedly shouted at him and refused to let him speak.

McAleenan was slated to deliver his keynote speech to the Georgetown University Immigration Law and Policy Conference on Monday morning. The event, which was hosted by the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, included a number of officials who carry a background in immigration work, including Doris Meissner, who served as commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service under the Clinton administration.

However, McAleenan was never able to speak. He was shouted down by flag-carrying protesters when he walked to the podium.

“When immigrants are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” the protesters screamed. The activists then began to name the children who have died at the border under the Trump admonition. The protesters held up a sign that read “hate is not normal.

It’s not immediately clear if they were with any particular organization. There were attempts by organizers to quiet the protesters down and allow McAleenan a chance to speak.

“As a career law enforcement professional, I’ve dedicated my career to protecting the right to free speech and all the values we hold dear in America,” McAleenan said to the crowd. However, the crowd kept interrupting.

“Okay. Last time, team. A lot to cover today. There’s some very serious issues that we can talk about in candor, in a real dialogue, or we can continue to shout. I would like to take our dialogue above the politics and the daily news cycle about the challenges and efforts that we faced over the past year,” he said.

People began to shout again, prompting McAleenan to say “okay, thank you,” and walked off stage.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.