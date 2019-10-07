Democrats In The Media Are Terrified That Different Opinions Exist

On today’s podcast we discuss how the liberal media is dismissing any inconvenient facts related to the attempted impeachment of President Trump as a “conspiracy theory.”

Listen to the show:

Over the weekend, MSNBC opined on the order in which to impeach both the President and Vice President, CNN said people who don’t agree with their spin on things are crazy and stupid, and Chuck Todd lost his mind when a Republican Senator dared to challenge the liberal narrative. We have all the unbelievable audio and explain why the left is trying to paint anything they disagree with as a conspiracy theory.

We also explain why the “second whistleblower” is a non-story, not the bombshell the media is trying to portray it as.

Plus, billionaire candidate Tom Steyer is pushing the idea of national referendums. We explain why putting the rights of Americans up to a popular vote is a horrible idea.

