‘You Feckless Unpatriotic Cowards!’: Meghan McCain Unloads On White House For Abandoning Kurds

Meghan McCain chastised the White House on Monday for moving to pull American troops out of Syria and potentially leaving the Kurds in danger.

McCain announced during a segment of “The View” that she was “going rogue,” and then took direct aim at the Trump administration, calling those involved with the decision “feckless, unpatriotic cowards.”

WATCH:

McCain announced early in the show that she was going to take things in a different direction — away from impeachment, the second whistleblower complaint and the fact that Monday was cohost Joy Behar’s birthday — and instead pivoted to the news that the U.S. was withdrawing troops from Syria. (RELATED: ‘Our Democracy Is In Flames!’: Abby Huntsman Sounds The Alarm)

“I’m going a little bit rogue but I’ve been so mad this morning and so upset about this news that we are abandoning our Kurdish allies in the Middle East,” McCain said. “These are allies of ours that American soldiers are still continuing to fight alongside. All we did was arm them and they fought for America.”

“Right now we’re just saying we’re just going to leave them and abandon them and to everyone in the White House and every Republican who was mad that President Obama pulled out of Iraq, you feckless unpatriotic cowards!” McCain shook her head. “I cannot believe this is where we’re at diplomatic-wise and I cannot — what message is this sending to our allies and American troops who have fought and died for this?”

McCain apologized for veering off-topic, saying that she felt like it was something that she needed to say.

“It’s very important,” Behar agreed. “Why do you think this administration has decided to do it?”

McCain responded, “It is — he ran on isolationism which again I think is bat-crap insane for a whole variety of reasons. It might be a wag the dog situation.”

McCain concluded by arguing that pulling troops from Syria would only allow ISIS to regain strength and territory.

“When people say we’re sick of fighting them we can fight them over there or we can fight them over here,” she said. “I am a person who believes this will only get worse as it did when we left Iraq.”