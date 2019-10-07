Melania Stuns In Gorgeous Sleeveless Red And Blue Satin Dress

Melania Trump truly shined Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous red and blue satin dress for a dinner at the White House with military leaders.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the sleeveless bold color number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump ahead of the evening’s festivities.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

The Trump’s looked terrific as they posed for pictures alongside senior military leaders and spouses ahead of a dinner in the State Dinning Room. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black high heels.

FLOTUS always looks wonderful no matter what the occasion. Most recently, Melania turned heads when she showed up in beautiful sleeveless black dress at a Red Ribbon Rally in Arlington, VA.

“A wonderful Red Ribbon rally at @DEAHQ this AM,” the first lady captioned a series of snaps on Instagram in the great look. “Schools are getting ready for #RedRibbonWeek beginning on 10/23. We honor the many law enforcement agents who keep our communities safe & celebrate the students who pledged to live drug free lives today! #BeBest #DEARedRibbon.”

