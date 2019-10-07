Entertainment

Nickelback Song Downloads Spike After Trump Spoofs One Of Their Songs

Rock band Nickelback poses on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Nickelback song downloads spiked dramatically after President Donald Trump tweeted a meme featuring the band’s 2005 hit “Photograph.”

Trump tweeted the “Photograph” meme, which allows users to put their own photograph into the music video, along with a photo of former Vice President Joe Biden golfing with his son Hunter and a Ukrainian gas executive.

The video in the president’s tweet didn’t even last 24 hours — it was removed from Twitter due to a copyright claim — but it apparently had an impact even in the short time the tweet was live. (RELATED: Trump’s Nickelback Parody Video Removed After Copyright Claim)

Even with the 569% surge, the 14-year-old song (released October 22, 2005) only garnered 1000 downloads the week of Trump’s tweet.

On-demand streaming services also saw a spike, however. In the two days prior to Trump’s tweet, “Photograph” was streamed 558,000 times. In the two days after the tweet, there was a 38% surge resulting in 772,000 streams. Those numbers were based on data from streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube — direct views on Twitter were not included in the totals.

The White House also posted the “Photograph” meme on its YouTube channel, but that video was also removed after a similar copyright complaint.