Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Give Illegal Immigrants Access To Welfare

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rolled out legislation in September aimed at combating economic inequality, which includes giving illegal aliens the ability to enroll in government welfare programs.

Ocasio-Cortez referred to the legislative package proposal as “A Just Society.” The five bills and one resolution address a number of economic issues such as rent control and also would allow illegal aliens to claim the same social welfare benefits that U.S. citizens and legal residents are allowed to use.

WATCH:

Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH below for our latest hits:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Expert Advice On How To Dress For Court! Courtesy Of Roger Stone

Ted Cruz Wants El Chapo To Pay For The Border Wall!

A Man Was Arrested For Praying And Anointing At The White House

How Many Times Did The Democrats Say “Trump” In The CNN Debate?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.