Comedian Rip Taylor Dies At 84 Years Old

Comedian Rip Taylor has died.

Taylor’s publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed the comedian died Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, according to a report published by NPR. Taylor was 84 years old.

The comedian was most known for his over-the-top antics and flamboyant comedy style. He spent more than 40 years in the industry, and worked in Broadway, film, television, and Las Vegas.

RIP, Rip. I can’t imagine how much bullshit you had to deal with in an industry that decided it was finally cool to be a gay man in comedy, like, a year ago. Nevertheless you ignored all that and delighted people for decades. RIP. https://t.co/uhtoxnNLGa — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 7, 2019

Taylor was born in Washington, DC. He got started in comedy after returning home from the Korean War. Taylor performed stand up comedy in clubs and restaurants abroad before taking his career to the next level. (RELATED: Musician Eddie Money Dead At 70 Years Old After Suffering From Numerous Health Problems)

In 1963, Taylor would land a spot on the “The Ed Sullivan Show” which would mark his first time on live television. He went on to make appearances on “Hollywood Squares,” “To Tell The Truth” and “The Brady Bunch Hour.”

He also appeared in movies including “Chatterbox,” “Things Are Tough All Over,” “The Happy Hooker Goes To Washington” and “Tom & Jerry: The Movie.”