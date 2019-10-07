Romney Says ‘America Is An Unreliable Ally’ After Trump Pulls Troops Out Of Syria

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney criticized President Donald Trump over his decision to pull troops from Northern Syria.

“The President’s decision to abandon our Kurd allies in the face of an assault by Turkey is a betrayal,” Romney said Monday in a tweet. “It says that America is an unreliable ally; it facilitates ISIS resurgence; and it presages another humanitarian disaster.” (RELATED: Mitt Romney ‘Deeply’ Troubled By Trump-Ukraine Transcript)

Trump announced on Monday his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria and let Turkish forces take over the area.

“I held off this fight for almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN,” Trump tweeted.

He added, “Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their ‘neighborhood.'”

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also pushed back against Trump over his decision to pull troops from Syria on Fox News.

“ISIS is not defeated, my friend. The biggest lie being told by the administration, that ISIS is defeated,” Graham said. “The caliphate is destroyed, but there’s thousands of fighters over there and no, the caliphate would not have been destroyed without the Kurds.

Recently, Romney has also called out Trump over his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where Trump allegedly asked him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I did read the transcript. It remains troubling in the extreme. It’s deeply troubling,” said Romney to reporters back in September. “Clearly what we’ve seen from the transcript itself is deeply troubling.”