Sophie Turner Attends Chicago Bears/Oakland Raiders Game In London

Sophie Turner showed up and showed out in London on Sunday for the Bears/Raiders game.

The “Game of Thrones” superstar arrived rocking a Bears jersey, and gave all the fans a shoutout in a video posted on Twitter by the team. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

WE BEND THE KNEE! pic.twitter.com/PMaxpSEVtF — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 6, 2019

First off, it’s awesome that Turner is a football fan. There’s nothing better than celebrities who fully embrace their respective fandoms.

Matthew McConaughey is an obvious name that comes to mind. Josephine Skriver and her fandom for the Raiders is another great example.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Sep 10, 2019 at 7:24am PDT

Anytime we can get more celebrities involved with sports, it’s a good thing. It’s especially a good thing when it brings in an international audience.

Having said that, it’s not a great look when the Queen in the North shows up and you lose. She’s Sansa Stark! You can’t be losing with her in the house!

You just can’t do it!

Her family is arguably the most powerful in all of “GoT.” Her brother ended up on the throne, she ruled the north, Arya became Dora the Explorer, and Jon killed Daenerys.

While the ending might have been trash, there’s no denying they’re all winners.

Yet, she didn’t do enough to get them a win. If I’d known she was in the stadium for kickoff, I would have bet everything.

Fortunately I didn’t, and the Bears lost. Looks like that one worked out in my favor. Either way, props to Turner for giving the NFL some love.