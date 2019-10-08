Supermodel Bella Hadid Turns 23 Years Old

October 9 is Bella Hadid’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Bella Hadid is an American supermodel raised in Los Angeles, California. Her parents are real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid and model Yolanda Hadid. Bella has two siblings, sister Gigi and brother Anwar.

She started her modeling career at the age of 16 in a Flynn Skye commercial.

In 2014, Bella moved to New York City to study photography and signed with IMG models shortly before. She dropped out of school after her modeling career took off. She made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week walking for designer Desigual.

Bella has since walked in runway shows for Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. She has modeled runway designs for brands such as Chanel, Balmain, Topshop, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Dior and Ralph Lauren.

In 2016, Bella was named the ambassador for Dior and she has been named Model of the Year multiple times.

