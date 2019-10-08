College GameDay Is Going To Baton Rouge For LSU Vs. Florida On Saturday, October 12

College GameDay will be in the SEC again this weekend for LSU vs. Florida.

The popular ESPN event and TV show is headed to Baton Rouge for the highly-anticipated matchup between the Gators and Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While I might hate the SEC, this is probably the best game of the weekend to go to. They could have gone to Texas/Oklahoma, but that’s Fox’s noon game.

LSU/Florida is an ESPN broadcast, and it just makes more sense as both teams are currently undefeated.

Baton Rouge is the perfect location for GameDay this weekend. Again, I say that as somebody who doesn’t even like the SEC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Oct 6, 2019 at 2:56pm PDT

However, as a college football purist, I have to call it as I see it. The Tigers vs. the Gators should be an epic one.

The Gators are heavy underdogs, but that just sets the stage for an epic upset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb) on Oct 6, 2019 at 11:09am PDT

Tune in at 8:00 EST on ESPN to watch it unfold. It should be a great one.