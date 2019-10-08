REPORT: Trey Gowdy Signs On To Help Trump Fight Impeachment Battle

Former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy has reportedly agreed to assist the White House in the upcoming House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Gowdy will serve as outside counsel to Trump, according to an anonymous administration official, as reported by AP. (RELATED: Report: White House Reached Out To Trey Gowdy For Impeachment Help)

“BREAKING: CNN reports that former South Carolina Republican Representative Trey Gowdy has accepted an offer to serve as outside counsel to President Donald Trump,” tweeted Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra.

The former South Carolina representative once served as chairman for the House oversight committee. He supported investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi embassy terrorist attacks in Libya.

Gowdy decided to not run for reelection in 2018 after serving eight years in the House, according to AP.