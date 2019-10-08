Graham Mertz Appears To Officially Kill Transfer Speculation With Instagram Post

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere.

The freshman phenom was expected to potentially start under center prior to the season starting, but Jack Coan has been the man running the offense.

That’s had some people (mostly the idiots out there) wondering whether or not Mertz would dip out so that he could get on the field sooner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

After all, guys with his recruit ranking don’t exactly sit on the bench for long. Well, it doesn’t look like he has any intentions of leaving, and appeared to officially end any and all speculation on the topic with a recent Instagram post.

The freshman gunslinger, who will likely end up redshirting, wrote, “Love this team. Love this school. Love this city. #FunZone.”

Does that sound like a guy looking to transfer to you? It damn sure doesn’t to me. It sounds like he’s 100% committed to the process, which is exactly what fans want to hear.

Plus, he’s looked damn good in the little playing time he’s gotten in relief of Coan. He’s 9/10 for 73 yards, and has led a couple scoring drives.

Mertz is going to be just fine, he’s going to develop behind Coan for a bit, he’s going to soak up the college game and Paul Chryst will give him his shot when the time is ready.

Any and all speculation about transferring is simply stupid. He’s five games into his college career. I don’t want to hear about it ever again.

We’re undefeated, and we don’t need to be focusing on this nonsense. Luckily, this post from Mertz should officially put an end to all of that.