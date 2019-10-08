HIGHLIGHTS: San Francisco 49ers Blow Out The Cleveland Browns 31-3

The Cleveland Browns got rocked 31-3 by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Despite all the hype in the world, it turns out Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and company are actually required to play football in order to win games.

Turns out, they’re not that good at all, and they got exposed in epic fashion last night by the 49ers. Mayfield had a grand total of eight completions, the offense looked pathetic and the 49ers did whatever they wanted down the stretch.

What a night to have the 49ers’ defense on your fantasy team pic.twitter.com/FRg7NlLwIE — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 8, 2019

49ers defense has hit its final form @49ers pic.twitter.com/G6Eplx7B16 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 8, 2019

You just hate to see it! You just hate to see the Browns get humbled in such spectacular fashion after nonstop hype for months.

The Browns are hot trash. They’re hot garbage, and they’re now sitting at 2-3 with games against the Seahawks and Patriots up next. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s going to get ugly and it’s going to get ugly fast. There’s a very good chance they’re sitting at 2-5 in two weeks, which is weird because I’d been promised they were going to win Super Bowls forever with Mayfield.

I guess reality and fantasyland are a bit different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Oct 7, 2019 at 11:28pm PDT

Tune in next week to watch what will likely be another beating for Cleveland! What a great time to be an NFL fan.