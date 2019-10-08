‘Obviously I Can Beat Him’: Hillary Clinton Says She Could Win In 2020

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared to joke Tuesday that she could certainly win the 2020 presidential election if she were once again pitted against President Donald Trump.

“Maybe there does need to be a rematch. I mean, obviously I can beat him again,” Clinton told “PBS Newshour” host Judy Woodruff, apparently referencing her superior popular vote total in 2016.

Woodruff began the segment by mentioning the president’s tweets and the fact that he had attacked Clinton early Tuesday morning — all but daring her to enter the 2020 presidential race.

“It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” Clinton laughed. “But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my e-mails. We all know that. So he’s either lying or delusional or both … so maybe there does need to be a rematch. Obviously I can beat him again.”

“But just seriously, I don’t understand,” Clinton continued. “I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation. I said during the campaign, there was no other Donald Trump. What you saw was what you were going to get, and I think a lot of Americans understandably thought, oh, no, that can’t possibly be the case. Once he’s in office, he will certainly moderate his behavior. Well, we see, no, he hasn’t.”

Despite saying several times that she will not run for president for a third time in 2020, Clinton has fueled the rumor mill with a slew of public appearances related to her latest book, co-authored with her daughter Chelsea.

She has also fanned the flames with recent tweets, responding to the president's 2020 challenge by saying simply, "Don't tempt me. Do your job."