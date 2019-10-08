Jennifer Aniston Answers Whether She’s Dating And What The Chances Are Of A ‘Friends’ Reboot

Jennifer Aniston opened up about if she’s currently dating anyone and made it crystal clear she really hates when her friends try to set her up.

The revelations came during her appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” on Sirius XM Radio when the two were discussing her current love life, if any, and how Stern had offered to set her up recently, per Harper’s Bazaar in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

“Hey, listen,” the 50-year-old actress replied to the host. “I just don’t like being set up. I don’t like it. I hate it.”

Later, the “Friends” star explained that right now she’s just very busy working on the next season of her series “The Morning Show” and there’s no time to date. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

“Yeah, and I’m very busy,” Aniston explained. “For now. I’m promoting. I’m prepping for next season.”

At one point in the interview, Stern asked her about the possibility of doing a “Friends” reboot and she said she thought it would just “ruin it.”

WATCH:

“There’s an idea that if there’s a reboot of the show it won’t even be close to as good as what it was, so why do it,” the “Horrible Bosses” star shared. “It would ruin it.”

As previously reported, Aniston announced her split from her second husband, Justin Theroux, in February of last year after being married for two and a half years.