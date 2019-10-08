Impeach This! President Trump Recently Tweeted Out A Great Response To His Critics. It’s Now Available As A T-Shirt

Breaking: USE THE PROMO CODE LAUNCH25 to save 25% on your entire purchase at DailyCallerMerchandise.com

With all of the Democrats crying about impeachment, you may think that President Trump is worried. But he recently took to twitter to let his harshest critics–and everyone else–know exactly how he feels about impeachment:

What a classic response. A picture of the 2016 election map shows that the will of the voters can not and should not be reversed. While this classic Trump tweet stands on its own, not everybody is on Twitter these days, and so we thought to help Trump’s message spread even further, we would throw it right on one of our premium Daily Caller Merchandise Tees.

Get 25 percent off this premium shirt and everything else on our new Daily Caller Merchandise Store when you use the code Launch25 at checkout

While all of Daily Caller Merch shirts are printed and shipped right here in America, we decided to make this shirt extra special by adding it to our new “Politically In-Collect” section. If the constant pressure to be politically correct make you feel as if you’re walking on eggshells, forget PC and check out our new merchandise collection! Our new collection called, “Politically In-Collect” features a selection of comical apparel that will make the perfect gift for your favorite patriotic American.

Check out our new collection for yourself! You can get your new politically incorrect merchandise today at dailycallermerchandise.com. When you checkout, be sure to enter the promotion code LAUNCH25 to get 25% off your first purchase!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.