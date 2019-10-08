Watch The Preview For ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Episode ‘Dee Day’

The newest episode of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

“Dee Day” is the third episode of season 14, and is about exactly what you’d expect. It’s all about Dee. We already had one about Mac a couple seasons back, and now we’re getting one about the only female member of the gang. (REVIEW: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Starts Season 14 With Solid Episode)

Judging from the preview, it’s going to be really solid. Give it a watch below.

Through two episodes of season 14, “Always Sunny” has been throwing absolute heat. The season premiere was great, and honestly, I thought episode two was even better.

While we won’t know how great “Dee Day” is until it airs, I like our chances of getting more quality content.

Some were worried after a relatively weak season 13. Well, I think it’s safe to say we’re officially back to where the fans want to be.

There’s no question it’s one of the best shows on TV, and there’s no doubt about it at all. Make sure to tune in Wednesday night on FXX to watch the newest episode.

If the show keeps up it’s current momentum, we’re going to be in for a great time.