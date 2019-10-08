Kim Kardashian Wants To Take Greta Thunberg To Dinner: She Is ‘So Brave’

Kim Kardashian dreams about having dinner with Greta Thunberg and thinks the climate change activist is “so brave” to “stand up” to these “grown-ups.”

"She [Thunberg] is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need," the 38-year-old reality TV star shared at the World Congress on Information Technology in Armenia, per Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star then shared that she would definitely offer assistance to Thunberg's family on leveraging the student's social media platform, something Kim, with 150 million followers, has a lot of experience with.

“Speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities and how they (parents) manage that,” the reality star went on.

It all comes after Thunberg recently made headlines for her speech at the United Nations Climate Change Summit in which she chastised world leaders.

“For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear,” the activist said. “How dare you continue to look away and come here and say you’re doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight.”