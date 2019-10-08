Liberals Embrace Totalitarianism In Impeachment And The NBA

On today’s show we dig into why Democrats are trying to hide the identity of the so-called whistleblower even from Republicans on the Intelligence Committee, why Elizabeth Warren can’t be honest about her personal history, why the NBA sucks up to communist monsters in China while South Park tells them off, and the latest single lady on the scene: Ilhan Omar.

Led by Adam Schiff, Democrats on the Intelligence Committee are moving to hide the identity of the “whistleblower” from Republican members of the committee. There are a few reasons for this, reasons very important to the left’s push for impeachment. No effective examination of the person’s credibility can take place is their identity is not known, no effective cross examination can happen if who they are is secret. We lay out the case for why this is unacceptable and a threat to democracy.

Elizabeth Warren has been telling a story on the campaign trail about how she was fired from a teaching job because she got pregnant. Unfortunately for Warren, the facts don’t back up her claim. But to run in the Democratic Party in 2020, victimhood is a coveted position. Warren has to “tweak” her past to establish some victim “cred.” We dissect the whole thing, including playing Warren’s own words from 2007 telling a different version of the story.

The NBA embraces players and coaches engaging in politics, as long as those politics are liberal in nature. When the general manager of the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey, sent out a take tweet supporting the idea of freedom in Hong Kong, the tolerance for political expression was tossed aside. The team owner and the rest of the league immediately began sucking up to the totalitarian regime in China and force Morey to apologize…for supporting freedom. South Park, on the other hand, offended the Chinese government to the point that they’ve removed all references to them from the Chinese Internet, yet Trey Parker and Matt Stone stood strong. A multi-billion dollar corporation that cheers liberal politics caves immediately to communists while comedians stand strong. We get into what’s wrong with that picture.

America’s favorite (alleged) brother-marrying anti-Semite Member of Congress is back on the market. Ilhan Omar has filed for divorce from her husband, blaming her political opponents and the media for the failure of her current marriage. Of course, (allegedly) sleeping with a married man probably didn’t help either. We get into all of it.

