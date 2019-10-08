Netflix Star Malik Henry Will Start At Quarterback For Nevada Against San Jose State

Malik Henry will get his first FBS start at quarterback this weekend.

According to Chris Murray on Monday, Nevada football coach Jay Norvell told the media he pulled the trigger on starting Henry against San Jose State.

Henry gained fame as the quarterback at ICC in the Netflix hit show “Last Chance U.”

I can’t wait to see what Henry does. The man has a ton of talent, but it just hasn’t worked out for him since he arrived at Florida State years ago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He left the Seminoles, went to ICC and found himself playing for the Wolfpack. Now, he’ll get is first D1 career start.

I hope he goes out there and absolutely puts on a show.

He might not have had the greatest attitude in the history of football, and “Last Chance U” made that clear.

However, I do believe he wants to win. At the end of the day, winning is truly the thing that matters most. If Henry can get the Wolfpack some Ws, then he might have a shot at the XFL or CFL when his college career comes to an end.

We’ll see how he does, but there’s no doubt this is the biggest opportunity in his college career to this point.