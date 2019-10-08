Mariah Carey Says She’s Writing Her Memoirs, Promises To Dive Into Her ‘Humble Beginnings’

Mariah Carey said she’s in the process of writing her memoirs and promises that it is going to have a lot of revelations and take a look back at her life from her “humble beginnings.”

“Born to a black father and white mother,” the 49-year-old pop singer shared with Variety magazine in a piece published Tuesday for the outlet’s “Power Of Women” issue.(RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

"Lived in basically very humble beginnings," she added. "Came out of it. Ups and downs, and this and that."

Carey continued, “And public humiliation and going through the wringer. But then you have an ‘Emancipation of Mimi’ moment.” That was the name of her album she released in 2005 following her divorce from record mogul Tommy Mottola.

"You have to relish that moment, be around real people that care about you and just shake off the other nonsense," the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker went on to share.

In another part of the interview, the pop singer talked about getting started in the business and opened up about her own #MeToo experiences and rebuffing advances of powerful men in the music industry.

“Older guys, younger guys,” Carey shared, without getting into specifics. “And my natural thing is to be a problem solver. And so when things happen to me, I’m, like, ‘Walk away.’ Because that’s how I was my entire life. I’ve been in the storm too long for that to shake me.”

Shortly after the “Power of Women” issue came out, the “We Belong Together” singer posted the cover shot of the issue and said she was “proud” to be included in such company as Jennifer Aniston and Brie Larson.

“Proud to be in the company of such powerful, talented and beautiful women,” Carey captioned her post.” Thank you @variety! And Thank you for acknowledging @thefreshairfund #campmariah @chakaikhan #jenniferaniston @brielarson @danawal @awkwafina.”