Matt Lauer Stars In Daughter’s Singing And Dancing TikTok Videos

Disgraced media personality Matt Lauer has finally made an appearance since the sexual assault scandal that derailed his career.

Lauer, 61, appeared in a few of his daughter’s TikTok videos, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The former “Today” show host was seen dancing and lip-syncing looking upbeat.

In one video, Lauer and his daughter are lip-syncing “Big Fun” from “Heathers: The Musical” while he eats a bowl of cereal. In the other, he is seen doing a choreographed dance to “Hot Shower” by Chance The Rapper.

TikTok viewers were surprised to see Lauer on the app after wondering where the NBC star had been since his firing in 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations. (RELATED: REPORT: Matt Lauer And Annette Roque’s Divorce Finalized)

“Hmmmm Matt that’s where he ended up,” a user noted, according to Page Six. “I was wondering what happened after the today show. Now I know.”

Others were happy to see Lauer with one user commenting, “tv needs you back.”

“OMG I LOVE THAT DANCE I think I have a new favorite person…,” another added.

Since his 2017 exit from the “Today” show, Lauer has kept a low profile. Lauer and his now ex-wife Annette Roque finalized their divorce in September.