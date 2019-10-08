Miami Cop Makes Appearance In Playboy Model’s Video, Gets Put On Leave

A Miami cop has been placed on leave after making an appearance in video starring Playboy models.

Officer William Beeker was placed on leave while he is being investigated for a recent cameo in a video with Playboy model Francia James, according to a report published Tuesday by the Miami Herald.

Officer Beeker can be seen in uniform escorting the Playboy model and two others half-naked into the Miami Police station.

“Do you like bad girls or good girls? Who’s gonna bail us out?” James captioned the video shared to Instagram.

Baker was also seen on the Playboy model’s Instagram story where the girls thanked him for helping them out of jail.

“Thank you, Officer Bill, for letting us go,” the girls can be heard saying.

“No problem,” Beeker responded. “Enjoy the community I like to protect and serve. Have a good day, ladies.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Announces Nude Shoot For Playboy Magazine’s Pleasure Issue)

Authorities familiar with the case say they learned of the potential misconduct on the same day James shared the videos online.

“Chief Richard Clements immediately launched an Internal Affairs investigation and placed Officer William Beeker in an administrative capacity while the investigation takes its course,” a spokesperson for the Miami Beach told the Miami Herald.