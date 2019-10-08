See Photos From ‘SEAL Team’ Season 3, Episode 2 ‘Ignore And Override’

Photos from episode two of “SEAL Team” season three have hit the web, and they’re pretty badass.

The plot of “Ignore and Override,” according to CBS’ YouTube description is, “Bravo Team continues their mission in Serbia to track down an organization linked to the bombing of multiple American military outposts, when Jason Hayes’ past returns to haunt him and leaves him contemplating his future.

In the two photos making the rounds online, Bravo can be seen conducting a raid and then appear to be covered in dust after an explosion. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Season 3 Starts Strong With Premiere Episode ‘Welcome to the Refuge’)

Check them both out below.

“Ignore and Override” should be awesome. Season three started with an awesome episode last week with “Welcome to the Refuge.” I don’t think we’re going to be slowing down much at all, judging from what we’ve seen from episode two.

In these photos and the promo, Bravo looks as ready as ever to address the threats in front of them head on.

As I always say, it’s one of the best shows ever made and the greatest military content on TV for a reason. We get all the action and we get the serious storylines as well.

Tune in Wednesday night to watch “Ignore and Override” at 9 EST on CBS. It should be a great step forward for season three.