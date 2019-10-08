Retired Congressmen Sean Duffy And Rachel Campos-Duffy Welcome Little Girl

Sean Duffy and wife Rachel Campos-Duffy shared some very happy news that they have welcomed the arrival of their ninth child, a daughter.

The 47-year old former Fox News host and "Real World" star announced that she had given birth to her and the retired Congressmen's little girl, Valentina StellaMaris Duffy," according to People magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

"She [Valentina] is the sweetest, most perfect thing we have ever seen," Campos-Duffy captioned her post on Instagram, along with a sweet picture of their daughter. "It's a wonderful life!"

“She was born last week, one month before her due date,” Rachel explained in a Facebook post about their daughter. “She is doing great, though still in the NICU until she learns to eat on her own.”

“I’m home now, trying to recover from my first C-section (hats off to all the c-section moms out there — I had no idea!) and working hard with my breast pump to keep up with her growing appetite,” she added. “When we visit with her at the hospital, the kids fight over who can hold her — I don’t blame them! She’s the sweetest, most perfect angel we have ever seen.”

The former MTV star went on to shared that their daughter was born with a “a heart defect (2 holes in the heart and valves that need to be fixed)” that will require multiple surgeries over the next “3-4 months.”

“As we suspected, Valentina was also born with an extra chromosome, which means she also has [Down] Syndrome,” Campos-Duffy wrote. “That extra chromosome certainly made her EXTRA cute. Life is wonderful!”

“Thank you to everyone who prayed for Valentina all these months — your prayers were never felt more than in the crazy hours before her emergency birth,” she added.

The former Fox News host then praised her doctors and nurses while explaining that it was just one more “reminder that America is still home to the best and most caring medical professionals in the world! ”

As previously reported, Duffy recently announced that he was resigning from congress effective September 23 to help care for his new baby due sometime in October who will be in need of more attention due due to heart complications.