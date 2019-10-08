Politics

Should Transgender Women Be Allowed To Play Women’s Sports?

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

The Daily Caller showed up to a massive protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday to ask those present if transgender women should be allowed to play women’s sports. You won’t want to miss this.

A majority of the protesters present were there to share their strong views about LGBT rights, as the Supreme Court was in the middle of an argument on whether a federal employment nondiscrimination law covers LGBT workers. (RELATED: Trump Nominees Poised For Key Role As Supreme Court Mulls Rights Of Gay, Trans Workers)

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump 

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang