Stacey Dash Calls Fight ‘Normal’ Marital ‘Dispute’ After Domestic Violence Charges Are Dropped

Stacey Dash said the fight she had with her husband last week that resulted in her being arrested for domestic violence was a “normal” marital “dispute.”

“Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated,” the 52-year-old actress tweeted after officials confirmed that the domestic battery charges had been dropped against the “Clueless” star, per Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.(RELATED: Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again)

“No charges were pressed by her husband. However, deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality,” a statement on the actress’ website read. (RELATED:Report: Stacey Dash Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence Against Husband)

“The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion,” the statement added.

Dash’s husband, Jeffrey Marty, agreed with the decision to drop charges and praised the Pasco County state attorney for making “the right call by declining to file charges against” his wife. The two got married last year.

“She [Stacey] was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now,” Marty, an attorney, tweeted. “We both look forward to getting this behind us.”

Today, the State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife, @staceydash. She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now. We both look forward to getting this behind us. — Jeffrey Marty (@Jeffrey_Marty) October 3, 2019

As previously reported, the actress was arrested following a domestic disturbance at her home in Florida that resulted in noticeable “red scratch marks” to her husband’s left arm.

Dash’s manager later responded to the reports and said that his client was acting in self-defense after her husband had allegedly tried to choke her.