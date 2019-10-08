Trump Invites Hillary Clinton To Jump In 2020 Presidential Race On One Condition

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton should enter the race as an alternative to surging Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” Trump said.

The president added that Clinton should re-enter the political arena on one condition. (RELATED: CNN’s John King: Problems At The Border Didn’t Start With Trump)

“Only one condition,” Trump said. “The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

The former secretary of state has been making the rounds on cable news recently, supporting an impeachment inquiry against the president and stoking speculation that she may be getting off the sidelines. (RELATED: ‘Error’ Page On Trump’s Website Shows Hillary Clinton As President)

Clinton said late last month that Trump was an “illegitimate president,” and once again cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2016 election results.

I believe there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again and I’m hoping that both the public and the press understand the way that Trump plays this game,” she said.