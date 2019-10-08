USA Today Ranks Ohio State Ahead Of Alabama

Alabama fans won’t be too happy with some recent college football rankings from USA Today.

In the latest re-rankings from the publication, Ohio State was ranked ahead of Alabama as the best team in America.

That’s right. USA Today has OSU as the best team in America fresh off of a dominating win over Michigan State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t imagine how much this pissed off all the fanboys of the Crimson Tide. I’d have to imagine they don’t like it much at all, but I’m almost inclined to agree with them on this one.

Alabama, while good, hasn’t looked nearly as dominating. OSU on the other hand steamrolled Nebraska and Michigan State.

Now, we might not know how great either program is just yet, but the Buckeyes dominating them both is a sign Ryan Day’s squad is for real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 5, 2019 at 9:43pm PDT

Now, I want to be crystal clear here. I’m not supporting or cheering for OSU in anyway. Not at all. I hate them more than all of the SEC combined.

However, it’s better for Wisconsin if OSU continues to dominate. That’s just the way college football works.

The Badgers need the Buckeyes to be good and to be getting national attention. Right now, they’re getting attention poured on them at a deafening level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Sep 28, 2019 at 6:13pm PDT

We’re locked in and ready for another great week of football. Can’t wait!