Zion Williamson Throws Down Multiple Massive Dunks Against The Hawks

Zion Williamson looked more than ready to dominate the NBA during a Monday night exhibition game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The New Orleans Pelicans star, and first overall pick in the 2019 draft, threw down two monster dunks that the defense had no chance of stopping. (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Pick Zion Williamson First Overall In The NBA Draft)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on Oct 4, 2019 at 7:31pm PDT

I don’t think anybody doubted whether or not he’d be able to jump over NBA defenses. However, if there were any critics, they’re gone now.

Watch videos of the dunks below.

Lonzo defense Zion dunk pic.twitter.com/nqlftdUlGD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2019

ZION HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/wb7fNg0viy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2019

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say Zion will be just fine against defenses in the NBA. Both of those dunks were absolutely huge.

They weren’t just big dunks. They were monstrous slams. They looked just like the ones he threw down on a regular basis while at Duke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on Jun 22, 2019 at 11:27am PDT

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what Zion does going forward in the NBA. He hasn’t played a regular season game yet, and expectations are already through the roof.

Something tells me he won’t let people down at all. That young man was born to be a superstar.