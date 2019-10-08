Watch ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Red Band Trailer With Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg And Emma Stone

Another trailer for “Zombieland: Double Tap” has dropped, and it’s outstanding.

The plot of the highly-anticipated sequel, according to IMDB, is: “Columbus, Tallahasse (sic), Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.”

Judging from the trailer, we’re in for a very fun time as the old cast — Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone — gets back together for another movie. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give it a watch below. Fans of the original will get excited.

I honestly can’t wait for this movie to show up. The first one was so damn good. It had everything you could ever want in a movie.

It had an all-star cast, it was funny, there was action and and were a handful of serious moments. My guess is we’ll get all of that and more with “Zombieland: Double Tap.”

Now, will it be as good as the original? Who knows, and it’d be foolish to hope for that because “Zombieland” is and forever will be a classic.

If we just get a fun and entertaining movie, then it’s fine with me. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll even get another killer cameo.

Check it out Oct. 18. My expectations are sky high.