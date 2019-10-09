76ers Fans Ejected For Chanting ‘Free Hong Kong’

Two Philadelphia 76ers fans were ejected from a preseason NBA game Tuesday night after chanting “Free Hong Kong.”

A man named Sam Wachs and his wife began the chant as the 76ers were hosting the Guangzhou Long Lions, a Chinese basketball team. (RELATED: 76ers Land Jimmy Butler. Does This Make Them Eastern Conference Favorites?)

The moment Sam Wachs and his wife are escorted out of the @sixers preseason game against a Chinese basketball team for yelling “Free Hong Kong.” @6abc pic.twitter.com/3HlZxKXDzs — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 9, 2019

The ejection is likely to spark more criticism of the NBA, which has come under fire for kowtowing to China in order to protect the league’s business deals with the communist power.

The NBA has developed a brand as the most progressive league in sports, but have not been willing to put their money where their mouth is when it concerns actual human rights violations. Protests over a proposed extradition bill have lasted for months in Hong Kong. The Chinese government has begun to crack down on the protesters, recently enacting a law that bans face masks during protests. (RELATED: Steve Kerr Refuses To Give Opinion On Daryl Morey And China)

Of interest, the Long Lions are set to play in Washington D.C. Wednesday night.

So the @WashWizards play the Guangzhou Long-Lions tonight in DC. Will @TedLeonsis and @NBA kick out fans who exercise their freedom of speech? https://t.co/aFz7qFmy4U — CesarConda (@CesarConda) October 9, 2019

It’s very likely that the game will attract more protesters. How will the Wizards react?