Wild Hockey Fight Goes Viral. The Video Is Absurd

A gigantic hockey fight recently went viral on Twitter.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports, two teams can be seen just unloading on each other as somebody in the background can be heard saying “swing boy.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s right, folks! We’ve got a hockey fight, and we’ve got the fans encouraging it. Watch the incredible video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Gotta love Dads supporting their Sons chucking knucks @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/uM1NluZwMm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 7, 2019

There’s nothing better than a great hockey fight. There’s nothing better at all. When you’ve got a great hockey fights on your hands, you’re in for a guaranteed fun time. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Once the gloves hit the ice, it’s go time. It’s that simple. When the gloves drop, the punches start flying, which is exactly what happened. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It was just any regular fight. This wasn’t one guy squaring up with another. This was everybody on the ice. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

We really do love teamwork! If you’re going to fight, you might as well make sure the whole squad is down and ready to roll.

The guy in the background encouraging it was really just a bonus. He didn’t seem to have a care in the world. He came to see a fight, and he sure wasn’t disappointed.

Major props to everybody involved! Great job all the way around!