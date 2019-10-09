Boulder Crushes Car In Horrifying Viral Video

A car got absolutely destroyed in horrifying fashion in a recent viral video.

In a video posted on LiveLeak, a car is driving on a narrow road when a gigantic boulder comes out of nowhere and it got obliterated.

Luckily, it looked like nobody was in the part of the car that got hit. If somebody had been sitting in that part of the car, they'd be dead for sure.

Watch the terrifying video below.

My friends, it really doesn't get much scarier than that at all. How could it get worse other than somebody dying?

I'm about to have some seriously irrational fears about driving around anywhere that might have boulders. I might have to avoid those roads at all costs.

If your car gets hit by a boulder and you survive, you just can’t ever drive again. You just can’t do it. You have to put your keys away forever.

A boulder just annihilated your car!

Of all the viral videos we’ve seen lately, this might be the scariest. Talk about dodging a bullet.