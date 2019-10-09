Brooke Baldwin Wants You To Know Stacey Abrams Has A White Friend

While defending former President George W. Bush’s friendship with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday, CNN host Brooke Baldwin offered what she thought was an interesting tidbit about former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“I had breakfast with Stacey Abrams a couple of weeks ago and she said people don’t realize one of my best friends is a white Republican,” Baldwin said.

The comments came after DeGeneres faced backlash after she was seen enjoying an NFL game with the 43rd president, whom she considers a friend. (RELATED: Former CNN Commentator Paris Dennard Sues Arizona Board Of Regents)

Baldwin, and guest Jamie Gangel, also mentioned the friendship between Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as an example of people with opposing viewpoints enjoying a friendship. (RELATED: Hollywood Elites Send ‘Get Well Soon’ Card To RBG)

WATCH:

“It’s not as unusual as people think,” Gangel said. “I like to — I’m sure other people have said this, but the very liberal Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg used to say about really the person she called her best buddy on the court, justice Scalia, you don’t — I’m going to get it wrong.”

“You don’t need to be disagreeable to disagree,” she continued. “Wait a minute. You can disagree without being disagreeable. And I think we all need to remember that.”